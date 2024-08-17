281st annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai to begin from Tuesday

HYDERABAD - The 281st annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai (RA) will commence from Tuesday 20th August at Bhit shah amid foolproof security. A high-level meeting in this regard under chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh was held to review final arrangements for the event. During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed town administration and Public Health Engineering Department to remain vigilant as the meteorological department forecast heavy rain. He directed that full preparations should be made on a war footing basis for dewatering, he warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this connection. According to an official handout, the three-day event will feature the laying of Chadar at the Shrine, establishment of a Cultural Village in Shah Jo Baag, Malakhro, Agriculture and Livestock Exhibition, Sugharan Jee Katcherhri, Latif Adabi Conference, Raag Rehan (a musical event) and a concluding ceremony where the Latif Award will be presented to individuals who have promoted Shah’s message. Speaking to the media, the Deputy Commissioner said that a foolproof contingency plan has been made to ensure provision of security and medical facilities to the devotees of Shah, who are expected to arrive at Bhit Shah from all over the country. He further added that, in light of the weather forecast, sanitation and dewatering staff have been arranged from nearby districts to ensure prompt response to deal with any situation. On this occasion SSP Matiari Syed Asghar Shah, Chairman Town Committee Bhit Shah Syed Khawar Husain Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmad Khahro, representative of Pak Rangers Major Atta, DHO Pir Ghulam Hussain, Additional Deputy Director Agriculture Zameer Surhyo, Additional Director Social Welfare Rafiq Jamali, Deputy Director Culture Rehmatullah Rajar, Deputy Director Sports Maryam Keerio and officers of Livestock, Agriculture, Civil Defence, Auqaf and others attended the meeting.