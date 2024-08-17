A Call for Action

Balochistan possesses a wealth of natural resources, including natural gas, coal, copper, and gold. However, the region’s advancement has been hindered by a lack of infrastructure, education, and healthcare facilities. Balochistan’s citizens deserve the same opportunities and basic amenities as those in other parts of Pakistan. To unlock Balochistan’s potential, there is a critical need for strategic and sustainable development initiatives. These include the construction of roads, bridges, and highways to link remote areas, the establishment of educational institutions to enhance literacy rates, and the provision of healthcare facilities to ensure the well-being of the population. The challenges and sustainable development of Balochistan can only be addressed through the collaboration of the government, private sector, and civil society. Empowering Balochistan’s people, improving their quality of life, and integrating them into the national fabric can foster unity and prosperity for all.

MERAJ BALOCH,

Meerabad.