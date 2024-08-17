Another Leader Leaves

The slow disintegration of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continues as former Federal Minister and President of the Punjab chapter, Hammad Azhar, has resigned from his party position. Once considered a potential successor to Imran Khan, Azhar has now left under unhappy circumstances, criticising the infighting and politicking that have plagued PTI in Khan’s absence. His departure further tarnishes the image of the party.

For years, many believed that PTI was held together by the personality cult of its leader, Imran Khan. Without him, the “electables” and other political figures who had joined the party in pursuit of power were expected to disperse and realign with other political entities. The mass exodus following the events of May 9th confirmed this, but even as some loyalists remained with the embattled former leader, the party continues to lose key members day by day. Azhar’s parting words should be a cause for concern for those still within the party. He alleges that access to Imran Khan is being controlled by a small group of individuals who are sowing discord among party members by providing biased and selective information to Khan, who is currently in jail. As a result, political conflicts within the party have intensified in Khan’s absence. This development is hardly surprising.

Punjab has always been a key battleground, and Imran Khan’s management of power dynamics in the province has faced criticism before. The appointment of Usman Buzdar, a politician widely regarded as ill-suited for the role, was an attempt to curb power politics in the province. However, it only led to the creation of multiple power bases that vied for dominance. Now, out of power, these factions continue their struggle to assert primacy in the province.

Hammad Azhar’s resignation is yet another blow to PTI, which now needs to focus on seeking reconciliation with the government following the May 9th unrest and consolidating its existing power base. Without decisive action, this slow exodus will likely continue.