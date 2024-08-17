Saturday, August 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Apple to introduce heartbeat recognition for iPhone unlocking

Apple to introduce heartbeat recognition for iPhone unlocking
Web Desk
4:58 PM | August 17, 2024
Technology

Apple is pioneering a new technology that will allow users to unlock their devices using their unique heartbeat. Utilizing an ECG to measure heart rhythms, this feature offers a biometric identification method similar to fingerprint recognition.

Designed to work with the Apple Watch, the heartbeat recognition feature will enable users to unlock their devices effortlessly with just a heartbeat. This innovation is expected to enhance device security by adding another layer of protection.

The new heartbeat recognition method will complement existing security features like Face ID and fingerprint sensors. By leveraging the unique biometric identifier of heart rhythm, Apple aims to elevate the security of its devices.

While the technology shows great promise, there is no confirmed release date yet as Apple continues to refine and test the feature to ensure its accuracy and reliability.

Once released, this technology is expected to mark a significant advancement in device security, with the seamless integration with the Apple Watch offering a smooth and user-friendly experience.

Ihsanullah’s father urges PCB to rehabilitate injured son

Tags:

Web Desk

Technology

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1723871615.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024