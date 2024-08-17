Apple to introduce heartbeat recognition for iPhone unlocking

Apple is pioneering a new technology that will allow users to unlock their devices using their unique heartbeat. Utilizing an ECG to measure heart rhythms, this feature offers a biometric identification method similar to fingerprint recognition.

Designed to work with the Apple Watch, the heartbeat recognition feature will enable users to unlock their devices effortlessly with just a heartbeat. This innovation is expected to enhance device security by adding another layer of protection.

The new heartbeat recognition method will complement existing security features like Face ID and fingerprint sensors. By leveraging the unique biometric identifier of heart rhythm, Apple aims to elevate the security of its devices.

While the technology shows great promise, there is no confirmed release date yet as Apple continues to refine and test the feature to ensure its accuracy and reliability.

Once released, this technology is expected to mark a significant advancement in device security, with the seamless integration with the Apple Watch offering a smooth and user-friendly experience.