Arshad Nadeem's Gold brings rain of rewards: Complete list inside

Pakistan’s star athlete, , has been celebrated nationwide after making history by securing the country’s first Olympic gold medal in 40 years with a record-breaking 92.97-meter javelin throw. This outstanding achievement, which set a new Olympic record, has earned him widespread admiration and a multitude of rewards from both government bodies and the private sector.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a reward of Rs150 million for Arshad, along with an additional Rs10 million for his coach, Salman Iqbal Butt. The prime minister also pledged to honor Arshad with a civil award for his exceptional Olympic performance.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif personally visited Arshad’s home in Mian Channu, presenting him with a cheque for Rs100 million and the keys to a Honda Civic car with the special number plate “PAK 92.97.” She also awarded Rs5 million to his coach. Additionally, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan announced a separate cash reward of Rs2 million for Arshad. In Sindh, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab announced a Rs50 million reward and revealed plans to establish an “Arshad Nadeem Athletics Academy” in the city. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also announced a Rs1 million reward.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, in a personal gesture, offered Rs5 million to .

Internationally, World Athletics announced a $50,000 reward for all gold medalists at the Paris Olympics, including Arshad. United Bank Limited (UBL) and Toyota Pakistan honored Arshad with a Rs5 million reward and a Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric car, respectively.

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar, through his foundation, pledged Rs1 million, and cricketer Ahmad Shahzad announced a similar prize. JDC Foundation Pakistan awarded Arshad Rs92,97,000, corresponding to his record-breaking throw, along with an additional Rs2.5 million and a Suzuki Alto car. Businessman Ali Sheikhani covered the total amount, while Salman Iqbal, Chairman of ARY Laguna, gifted Arshad an apartment at ARY Laguna.

Arshad Nadeem’s remarkable Olympic victory has resonated across the nation, with a continuous outpouring of rewards reflecting Pakistan’s immense pride and gratitude for his extraordinary accomplishment.