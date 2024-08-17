Saturday, August 17, 2024
Atta Tarar accuses Imran Khan of conspiracy against national sovereignty

Atta Tarar accuses Imran Khan of conspiracy against national sovereignty
Web Desk
5:38 PM | August 17, 2024
National

Information Minister Atta Tarar has accused PTI founder Imran Khan of conspiring against national sovereignty, with Faiz Hameed acting as a facilitator.

In a press conference in Islamabad, Tarar emphasized that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, has always prioritized serving Pakistan and its people. He highlighted Sharif's role in launching numerous development projects, including the construction of South Asia's first motorway in Pakistan, and fostering a conducive environment for investors.

Tarar also praised the Punjab government's decision to reduce electricity prices by Rs14 per unit for consumers using up to 500 units, providing significant relief. Additionally, he noted that the federal government has allocated a Rs50 billion subsidy on electricity bills and has reduced petrol prices, with further efforts underway to provide more public relief.

The information minister accused a political leader of creating anarchy and polarization in the country while alleging that the party engaged in negotiations with terrorists. Tarar also pointed out that the Pakistan Army has its own accountability mechanism.

Web Desk

National

