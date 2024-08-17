Awais and Sneha lift Jashn-e-Azadi Cycle Race men’s and women’s titles

LAHORE - Awais Khan and Sneha Khalid lifted the men’s and women’s titles in the Jashn-e-Azadi Cycle Race that was conducted to mark the Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The Punjab Cycling Association, in collaboration with Unique Group of Institutions (UGI), successfully organized the Jashn-e-Azadi Cycle Race for men and women. The event, which showcased a powerful blend of athleticism and patriotism, began at the Punjab Stadium and concluded at the UGI Head Office on Wahdat Road, drawing intense competition and enthusiastic spectators.The race was officially inaugurated by Col Jehanzaib Khan Niazi (Retd), with Moazzam Khan Klair, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, also present to lend his support. In the men’s category, Awais Khan from WAPDA emerged victorious, securing the first position. He was followed by Sanaullah from HEC, who took second place, and Muhammad Sharif from Punjab, who claimed third. The women’s race was equally thrilling, with Sneha Khalid taking the top spot, Romna Rashid finishing second, and Aswa rounding out the top three.

The event concluded with a grand closing ceremony, where Abdul Manan Khurram, Chairman of UGI, served as the chief guest and led a stirring flag-raising ceremony. Moazzam Khan Klair, along with other distinguished guests such as Shahzada Butt, Waqar Ali, and Sakhawat Ali Shah, presented cash prizes and awards to the top finishers in both categories, recognizing their exceptional performances.