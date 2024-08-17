Bahawalpur DPO emphasises zero tolerance for security lapses

Bahawalpur - Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfaraz Khan on Friday issued a stern warning against any form of negligence in security duties. According to a police spokesperson, following directives from Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar, DPO Khan has instructed the Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) to conduct thorough inspections of mosques and imambargahs. These checks include assessing the performance of officers and soldiers on security duty as well as evaluating their weapons and overall security measures. In light of the current national situation, soldiers have been directed to remain vigilant at all times. DPO Khan emphasised the crucial nature of their duties, underscoring the importance of ensuring public safety and deterring miscreants. “Our primary responsibility is to make citizens feel secure,” Khan stated. “It is imperative that we stay alert to prevent any attempts by wrongdoers to succeed in their malicious plans. Negligence and carelessness in our security duties will be met with zero tolerance.” He also issued additional guidelines to the SDPOs and SHOs to enhance patrolling and security arrangements in their respective jurisdictions.