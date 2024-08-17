Balochistan Governor assures for equal opportunities, facilities to minorities

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Friday assured to provide equal opportunities and facilities to all minorities in the context of the Constitution of Pakistan. He expressed these views while talking to the delegation of the Christian community led by former member of the National Assembly Khalil George at the Governor’s House Quetta here. The governor said that the citizens of Pakistan, whether they were in the majority or the minority and deserved equal respect regardless of their colour, race and creed. He said that we could only create such a healthy society by uniting which prioritises diversity and promotes partnership. In response to a question, the governor said that all of you should actively participate in all those events and initiatives that promote mutual understanding, tolerance and peaceful coexistence for the sake of interfaith harmony. He said by making sure that everyone should have equal opportunities to contribute towards development.