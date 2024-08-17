Saturday, August 17, 2024
Bangladesh team faces internet woes in Lahore

Web Sports Desk
4:50 PM | August 17, 2024
The Bangladeshi cricket team, currently in Lahore for a two-Test series against Pakistan, is grappling with slow internet speeds, making it difficult for players to stay connected with their families back home.

After four days of training in Lahore, the poor connectivity has become a source of frustration, adding to the challenges the team faces as they prepare for the upcoming matches.

Although the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not received any formal complaints from the Bangladeshi team management, the issue is a significant concern.

The problem is part of a broader trend, with the Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP) reporting a 30 to 40 percent decrease in internet speeds across the country in recent weeks. This decline has affected not only the general public but also the visiting Bangladeshi cricketers, who are struggling to focus amid these difficulties.

