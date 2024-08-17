Breaking Chains

While switching channels aimlessly, I stumbled upon an interview with a Pakistani soap drama actor. Initially, I thought this would be another typical promotion, but something made me pause. There was a plea in his tone that compelled me to stop scrolling. He was asking for a different kind of storyline, one that accurately represents our female characters, especially Gen Z girls.

Much to the actor’s dismay, female leads—whether playing mothers, sisters, daughters, or wives—are consistently portrayed as dimwits, incapable of independent thinking, decision-making, or self-sufficiency.

It’s difficult to imagine a woman or female character who is completely clueless—incapable of being emotionally, physically, or mentally independent in the age of the internet and AI. Are our women truly so feeble, desperate for their male counterparts to make their decisions?

Financial independence is often seen as a privilege of women in the upper echelons of society. If that were true, we wouldn’t see countless women earning a living and supporting their families while their husbands siphon off their hard-earned income. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the female labour force participation rate was approximately 22.82% in 2023. Although this is significantly lower than the global standard of 39.5%, the contribution of female labour cannot be ignored. The official figure overlooks unpaid labour, informal family work in the agricultural sector (where 65% are women), domestic workers, home-based workers, and street vendors who contribute to our informal economy. TV channels choose to overlook this significant segment of our population.

Unfortunately, there is a dearth of daily soaps on television that reflect reality. Women are perpetually the damsels in distress, constantly needing a male protagonist to improve their lives. The plot seldom changes. A standard storyline is followed, with blanks filled by each channel with lead actors who can attract higher TRP ratings.

Television seems disconnected from the female role in our society. It’s not surprising that Gen Z finds the content on local channels irrelevant. We grew up watching dramas like *Tanhaiyan*, *Dhoop Kinare*, and *Unkahi*, which featured liberated female characters, empowered to make their own decisions and capable of being the central characters around whom the entire storyline revolved. Gen Z teens haven’t witnessed such relevant storylines and inspirational plots in the current daily soaps. Even when women are portrayed as independent working characters, they are usually depicted as the villains, characters meant to be despised by viewers.

Unless the majority of our female population is portrayed as the independent and dynamic individuals they are, there is little chance of pulling our economy out of the doldrums. Television, with its wide viewership even in the remotest areas of the country, is undoubtedly the most impactful medium capable of revolutionising the mindset of the masses. Strong female characters are already making headlines in our newspapers—Kashmala Tariq, the first female markswoman competing in the upcoming Olympics; the Sohail sisters, who are weightlifters representing the country in the Pan African Games in South Africa; ASP Shehr Bano, Laraib Atta, Samina Baig, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy—the list is endless.

Is the lack of realistic portrayals of female characters a serious cause for concern? Are we on the path to progress or regression? Are we endlessly trying to appease producers, or should Pakistani storytellers break the shackles of convention and showcase the real Pakistani female Gen Z? A Pakistani female Gen Zer who is strong, dynamic, intelligent, and capable of shaping her own destiny.

Farhana Shahzad

The writer is a Teaching Fellow at Lahore University of Management Sciences and holds an MSc in Applied Linguistics from the University of Oxford.