Cases against Imran Khan, party: PTI seeks recusal of Justice Faez Isa

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been urged to not hear cases related to and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) in the best public interest.

In this regard, Advocate Salman Akram Raja, who had contested the general elections on the PTI ticket, Friday filed an application requesting CJP Isa to recuse himself from hearing appeal against the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict regarding appointment of sitting judges of the Lahore High Court in Election Tribunal under section 140 of the Election Act.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, will hear the appeals of Salman Akram Raja and others on Monday (August 19).

The bench on the last hearing (July 4, 2024) suspended the Lahore High Court’s judgment and its notification for appointment of Election Tribunals in the Punjab province for the trial of election petitions. It ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to uphold meeting with new Chief Justice LHC (Justice Aalia Neelum) regarding appointment of Election Tribunals.

The LHC judgment declared that in the process of consultation between the Chief Justice of the High Court and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the purpose of appointment of sitting judges of the High Court as Election Tribunals judges under Section 140(3) of the Elections Act, 2017 the opinion/view of the Chief Justice of the High Court concerned must have pre-eminence.

It, therefore, held that the ECP was constitutionally bound to appoint the judges nominated by the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court as Election Tribunals judges and could not arbitrarily refuse to appoint certain judges nominated by the Chief Justice, and nor could unilaterally assign which cases were to be marked to which tribunals or assign jurisdiction to the said tribunals.

Salman sought the recusal of Justice Faez in view of the facts and circumstances that constitute, in law, actual and potential bias, inter alia, prior public statements and actions of his spouse, and the personal history between the chief justice and , founding chairman PTI.

He stated that the cornerstone of any judicial system is the principle that justice must be administered without fear or favor, affection or ill-will. This principle is enshrined in the rights of access to justice and fair trial which are guaranteed under Articles 9 and 10A of the Constitution.

He added that it is imperative that a judge must not only be impartial but must also be seen to be impartial. The test for recusal is not limited to actual bias but extends to the perception of bias in the eyes of a reasonable observer.

Raja continued that the existence of personal animosity between a judge or his spouse and a party interested in the case before the said judge is sufficient to create the perception of bias in the eyes of a reasonable observer. In the present case, the apprehension of bias stems from the well-publicized history between Justice Isa (as he then was) and , and the public statements of his spouse arising in relation thereto with which Chief Justice Isa has never expressed disagreement.

He also submitted that the conduct and demeanor of CJP Faez Isa while hearing matters in which or PTI or PTI’s members have an interest has also raised reasonable apprehensions in the minds of fair-minded observers affecting the confidence of a large part of the people of Pakistan in the impartiality of the judicial process.