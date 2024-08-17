CDA chairman meets Chinese construction company

ISLAMABAD - Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa met with a delegation of Chinese State Construction Engineering Corporation at the CDA Headquarters. The delegation was briefed about various development projects in Islamabad.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that the Chinese Construction Engineering Corporation has played a vital role in infrastructure development in Pakistan. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that CDA wants to bring innovation in Islamabad’s infrastructure with assistance of Chinese State Construction Engineering Corporation. He assured that ongoing projects in Islamabad would be completed with transparency and in accordance with their deadlines.

The Chinese State Construction Engineering Corporation showed keen interest in various projects in Islamabad. The meeting also discussed different stages of the projects, including design, construction work, and funding opportunities. The Chinese delegation highlighted that Chinese State Construction Engineering Corporation is among the world’s largest construction and investment companies. They noted that Chinese State Construction Engineering Corporation has completed various construction and engineering projects, including the Sukkur-Multan Motorway section, the Arfa Karim Tower in Lahore, and the JF Thunder 17 aircraft. The Chinese State Construction Engineering Corporation also expressed their interest in various projects of CDA.