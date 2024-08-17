City administration finalises rain arrangements: Mayor Wahab

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that arrangements for water drainage have been completed on all major roads and streets under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, and constant coordination with relevant town administrations and other agencies is being maintained for rain arrangements. He said that special instructions have been issued to the relevant departments to keep the drainage machinery in ready condition and to keep the staff on alert for rainwater drainage work, in light of the Meteorological Department’s forecast of a new spell of rain starting on Saturday. He said that three large dewatering pumps, excavators, dumpers, and small dewatering pumps have been delivered at the KMC head office here. One of the three large dewatering pumps will be stationed at the KMC head office, another at the M.A Jinnah Road near the Merewether Tower, and the third at the Governor House, as these areas experience significant water accumulation during rains, he said.

He said that preparations for drainage have been completed in advance of the rains.

He requested citizens to be patient during heavy rains as the drainage process may be slow temporarily, but as soon as the rain stops, water drainage will begin quickly. The citizens should be assured that the municipal administration is fully aware of its responsibilities and has taken all necessary measures. Barrister Murtaza Wahab also mentioned that the flow of water in all major storm water drains in the city is normal, and there are no obstacles to drainage as choking points have already been cleared and drain cleaning is ongoing. He added that during the rains, KMC’s city wardens will also be present on roads and highways to maintain traffic flow and provide guidance to citizens. The Mayor Karachi said that he will personally visit various areas of the city during the rains to assess the situation and issue instructions to relevant officials and agencies to ensure that citizens are protected from any unpleasant situations during the rains.

KMC inks MoU for tree plantation campaign

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that planting trees is considered a continuous charity in religious terms, and it is also a significant contribution from a social perspective.

He made these remarks while speaking at a ceremony held on Friday at Aziz Bhatti Park, where a memorandum of understanding for mutual cooperation in the tree plantation campaign was signed between KMC’s Department of Parks and Horticulture and Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRC).

The Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRC) has handed over 25,000 saplings to KMC for tree plantation in the city. We should embrace our environment and land, and start planting trees today rather than tomorrow.

He said that this was a virtuous deed, and every citizen should participate in it. Three years ago, an agreement was made with FGRC regarding tree plantation, and today, a memorandum of understanding has been signed to extend it for another three years.

He said that under this agreement, Faizan Global Relief Foundation will provide KMC with 75,000 plants annually, ranging from four to six feet in height. He urged citizens to cooperate with KMC to make the ongoing tree plantation campaign a success by planting as many trees as possible to increase greenery in the city.

Faizan Global Relief Foundation’s Abdul Razzaq and Muhammad Amin, KMC Director of Parks Muhammad Rashid, and others were present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and other leaders planted trees in Aziz Bhatti Park and also visited different parts of the park.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that from August 14, a tree plantation campaign has been launched in the city under KMC, involving other institutions as well. Collaboration and cooperation with other institutions are being secured to make all districts of Karachi green.

He urged citizens to actively participate in this campaign, just as they lovingly plant trees on the graves of their deceased loved ones, they should also plant as many trees as possible in their city.

He further stated that Aziz Bhatti Park is one of the oldest parks in Karachi, and it will be made even greener and more vibrant. The ongoing tree plantation will also continue on a permanent basis in other parks and open spaces in the city.