Civil society urges Punjab govt to restore LG system

In a powerful call for democratic reform, civil society organizations (CSOs), alongside political workers, academics, and media representatives, are demanding that the Punjab government take urgent and decisive action to restore a transparent, inclusive, and accountable Local Government System in the province.

Arshid Mehmood Mirza, Executive Director of Baidarie, highlighted the importance of addressing the long-delayed local government (LG) elections in Punjab. "The provincial government must resolve all obstacles that have been preventing the LG elections," said Mirza, urging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to fulfill its constitutional obligations by immediately announcing the election schedule. "It is crucial that these elections are not delayed further," he added.

Mirza also stressed that the upcoming LG elections must be conducted on a party basis, through direct voting for all seats, eliminating the practice of indirect elections that, according to him, "contradict the democratic spirit of the 1973 Constitution."

Mirza further urged the Punjab government to expedite the promulgation of the Local Government Law, which would empower local government institutions in line with Articles 140-A and 32 of the Constitution. "By doing so," Mirza emphasized, "we ensure that these institutions can function effectively and uphold the principles of local democracy."

Hina Noureen, a prominent advocate for governance reform, echoed these demands, calling for the devolution of power to elected councils as mandated by the 18th Amendment. "This devolution is not just a constitutional requirement but also a necessary step towards establishing a robust local governance structure," Noureen remarked.

She also underscored the importance of enhancing the role and participation of marginalized groups, including women, youth, peasants, workers, trans-persons, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), within the local government framework. "Inclusive governance is essential for ensuring that local councils truly represent and serve all segments of society," Noureen stated.

Meanwhile, Salman Abid, a leading civil society figure, expressed his concern over the continued delay in holding LG elections, despite the previous councils completing their terms in 2020. "There is no legal or constitutional justification for further delays," said Abid. "The absence of elected councils at the district and sub-district levels is causing citizens' issues to be neglected, leading to unaddressed development challenges at the local level."

Abid stressed that by restoring elected councils, Punjab would be able to more effectively manage local governance, provide municipal services, and address the grievances of its citizens. He added, "Elected representatives at the local level are crucial to fostering a participatory and responsive governance system that truly benefits the people of Punjab."

The CSOs believe that the restoration of the Local Government System is critical to ensuring an efficient and effective approach to local governance, resource management, and development planning. They called on the Punjab government to take all necessary administrative, legislative, and policy measures to bring about the much-needed reforms without further delay.