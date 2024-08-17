CM aide announces Rs0.5m for Taekwondo gold medallist

PESHAWAR - Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhr Jehan, emphasized the provincial government’s commitment to nurturing major talent in the region.

“This is our valuable asset,” he remarked, referring to Amir Khan, a Taekwondo player from the province who won a gold medal in international competitions held in Thailand. “Amir Khan has brought great honor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, making the province famous worldwide. We are proud of him.” He added that Khan’s achievement has positively represented Pakistan and, in particular, the Pakhtuns of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar on Friday, the Adviser presented Amir Khan with a prize check of Rs 0.5 million and assured him of continued support, including the provision of necessary training equipment and facilities for future international competitions. Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Fazal Hakeem Khan and officials from the Sports Department were also in attendance.

The Adviser praised Amir Khan for his talent, hard work, and success, ensuring that the government will continue to support athletes in the province. He highlighted the ongoing Inter-Academy Games 2024 for the merged districts, inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which aims to identify and support players with natural abilities from every region.

Fakhr Jehan also mentioned the government’s efforts to improve sports infrastructure across the province, aiming to provide playgrounds and facilities for youth to foster a healthy society and encourage positive activities.

Amir Khan expressed his gratitude for the government’s support and assured his continued dedication to winning more medals for the country in the future.