CM Bugti appreciates Balochistan women police

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday announced a token of appreciation of 0.5 million rupees for the women police who had performed their duties during the protests in Gwadar and Quetta. He made this announcement while talking to women police officers who called on him here. The CM also lauded the women police officers for performing their duties in tough conditions during the protests. He said that the brave women of Balochistan Police were the pride of the province saying that you were the real face of Balochistan and the custodian of Baloch traditions. Those who taught Balochism harassed women police officers, violated Balochi traditions, he said, adding that the people have seen who broke the law and who violates Baloch traditions or respecting women. The CM also paid tribute to the brave women of Balochistan Police, adding that in all circumstances, women police have to work for the restoration of peace and security of the people. He said that the government was with you and could not allow anyone to take the law into their hands, the oath of loyalty you have taken to the state must be respected in every way. Balochistan government will give advanced training in self-defence and policing to women police officers, he said. He said that the police course should be developed on modern lines to increase the professional capacity. The CM also directed to immediately provide five water cannon vans to Balochistan Police, saying that the government was ready to deal with all kinds of situations. He said that government could not hand over administrative affairs and government affairs to armed groups, women police officers were harassed in the protests, the state showed patience.

Our patience should not be considered weakness, action will be taken according to law, he said, adding that provincial government would bring the harassers of women police officers to book.

Balochistan Inspector General Police (IGP) Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, DIG CTD Aitzaz Hussain Goriya were also present in the meeting.