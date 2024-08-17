Saturday, August 17, 2024
Congo virus death toll in Quetta swells to five

August 17, 2024
QUETTA   -   A man dies of Congo virus in Quetta, raising death toll to five. A 42-year-old man, resident of Quetta passed away on Friday due to the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), raising the death toll of the current year to 5.

According to the administration of Fatima Jinnah Institute of Chest Diseases, Muhammad Iqbal, a 42-year-old resident of Zarghoon Road Quetta, was admitted to the isolation ward of the institute.

His samples were sent for lab reports, which proved to be positive. Later, the patients succumbed to the CONGO virus. During the current season, the number of patients affected by the Congo virus in Balochistan has reached 18, with the death toll at five.

