Court sentences man to 9 Year for leaking TikTok star’s indecent photos

KARACHI - A Judicial Magistrate (East) in Karachi has sentenced a man to nine years in prison for circulating indecent photos of a female TikTok star. The court found the accused, Altaf Ali, guilty of the charges after the prosecution successfully proved the case. In addition to the prison sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs. 60,000 on the convict. The verdict stated that failure to pay the fine would result in additional jail time. The case began when the TikTok star filed a complaint with the FIA Cyber Crime Circle, alleging that Altaf Ali had invited her and her mother to his home under the pretext of a work project. According to the complainant, the accused spiked their drinks with sedatives, rendering them unconscious. When the TikTok star and her mother regained consciousness, they discovered that indecent photos of them had been taken and were stored on the accused’s mobile phone.

These photos were later shared with others. The FIA Cyber Crime Circle arrested Altaf Ali, and he was subsequently charged under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).