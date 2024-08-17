Crackdown against beggars continues

ISLAMABAD - In a coordinated effort led by the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates have launched an operation targeting professional beggars across various areas of the Federal Capital.

According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, the operation resulted in the arrest of 27 professional beggars. The arrests were made by Assistant Commissioners in different jurisdictions.

The Assistant Commissioner City apprehended 10 beggars near Jamia Masjid Rumi and Faisal Market. In the Pothohar area, six beggars were arrested, while the Assistant Commissioner Rural area detained eleven beggars from P.S. Lohibher, Sihala, and nearby areas. The arrested beggars were taken to the police station. Meanwhile, minors found begging were sent to the Edhi Center for care and rehabilitation. This operation is part of a daily crackdown supervised by the Assistant Commissioners, aimed at addressing the issue of begging in Islamabad.

The ICT admin has planned to continue their daily operations to address the issue of begging in Islamabad. The focus will remain on arresting professional beggars and providing care for minors found on the streets.