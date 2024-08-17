Saturday, August 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Crackdown against beggars continues

APP
August 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   In a coordinated effort led by the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates have launched an operation targeting professional beggars across various areas of the Federal Capital.

According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, the operation resulted in the arrest of 27 professional beggars. The arrests were made by Assistant Commissioners in different jurisdictions. 

The Assistant Commissioner City apprehended 10 beggars near Jamia Masjid Rumi and Faisal Market. In the Pothohar area, six beggars were arrested, while the Assistant Commissioner Rural area detained eleven beggars from P.S. Lohibher, Sihala, and nearby areas. The arrested beggars were taken to the police station. Meanwhile, minors found begging were sent to the Edhi Center for care and rehabilitation. This operation is part of a daily crackdown supervised by the Assistant Commissioners, aimed at addressing the issue of begging in Islamabad.

Education boards directed to announce exam results by Sept 15

The ICT admin has planned to continue their daily operations to address the issue of begging in Islamabad. The focus will remain on arresting professional beggars and providing care for minors found on the streets.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1723777662.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024