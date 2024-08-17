DC directs officials to clear LUH routes

HYDERABAD - The district and traffic police as well as the Anti Encroachment Cell have been directed to clear the routes leading towards Liaquat University Hospital from all types of traffic congestion and encroachment. These directives were given at a meeting of the Traffic Management Board which was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Zainul Abedin Memon, at his office here on Friday. He recalled that the Civil Hospital Traffic Management Plan had already been prepared by Secretary District Traffic Management Board Javed Iqbal in consultation with the Traffic Police Hyderabad. He said the plan had also been given the approval from his office. According to him, the plan’s primary objective was to eliminate encroachment and illegal parking around the LUH to ensure that ambulances and other vehicles carrying patients could reach the health facility without coming across any hindrance. Additionally, he instructed that all food centers, including those in Liberty Market Food Street, should be asked to operate within their designated boundaries. The DC asked the officials to take strict action against one-way violations and other traffic infractions across the city. The meeting was attended by SP Traffic Hyderabad Atta Muhammad Nizamani, Additional Commissioner II, Traffic DSPs, DSP Market, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad, Assistant Commissioner City, Mukhtiarkar Taluka Latifabad, Secretary RTA and other officials.