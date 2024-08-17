DC urges to ensure prompt delivery of textbooks

HYDERABAD - The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zain ul Abideen Memon has emphasized the need to make every effort to ensure the delivery of textbooks in the district. He directed that any issues in this regard should be reported to the DC office. Memon warned that strict action would be taken against complaints of non-delivery of curriculum text books. He expressed this while chairing a meeting about textbook distribution at Shahbaz Hall on Friday. He noted that the Chief Secretary Sindh was overseeing the distribution of textbooks in government schools of Hyderabad and any lapses will not be tolerated.The DC directed the relevant officials to ensure the distribution of textbooks under the supervision of each Taluka’s Assistant Commissioner to avoid any inconvenience to students.