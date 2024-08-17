Dewan Motors warns against grey imports of BMW electric vehicles in Pakistan

KARACHI - Dewan Motors, the official importer of BMW vehicles in Pakistan, has raised concerns over the increasing number of BMW electric vehicles being imported into the country through grey market channels. The company has cautioned customers that these vehicles, which are being brought in by some traders and dealers, are not designed or homologated for use in the Pakistani market.

Dewan Motors emphasized that these grey imports, originally intended for other markets, do not meet the specific safety and regulatory standards required for vehicles in Pakistan. As a result, these vehicles are not eligible for the warranty coverage typically provided by BMW through Dewan Motors. The company stressed that this policy is in place to ensure the safety and protection of customers who purchase BMW vehicles.

“We are committed to delivering the highest standards of safety and quality to our customers. Vehicles imported through unofficial channels may not be compatible with local conditions and regulations, which can lead to safety risks and other issues,” as stated by Dewan Motors.

Dewan Motors urged potential buyers to exercise caution and purchase BMW vehicles only through authorized channels to avoid any potential risks associated with grey imports. The company reaffirmed its commitment to providing after-sales service, warranty, and support for all BMW vehicles purchased through official means.

The increase in grey imports of BMW electric vehicles has sparked concerns within the automotive industry, as such practices can undermine the integrity of the market and compromise consumer safety. Dewan Motors remains dedicated to ensuring that all BMW vehicles on Pakistani roads meet the highest standards of safety, performance, and reliability.