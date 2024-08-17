DPO reviews security steps for Chehlum in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood presided over a meeting to review security arrangements of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) at DPO office here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, SSP Investigation, SP City, SP Sadar, SP Headquarters, DSPs, SHOs and In-charge Chehlum Security Malik Mushtaq and other police officers were present during the high level meeting.

The meeting reviewed several matters pertaining to arrangements for the Chehlum processions and majalis and discuss security plan. The DPO issued directives for ensuring cooperation and effective measures to maintain peace and harmony on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Nasir Mehmood said that foolproof security arrangements must be ensured for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)

The DPO directed the police officers on duty will report on time and will not leave their point until the duty is over. He said that negligence will not be tolerated at any cost.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

The participants of the procession will be allowed to enter after a body search, he said, adding that searching and sweeping of the main procession route would be conducted, and roads, streets, diversion points, and other routes along the main processions would be sealed.

He directed police officials to arrange meetings with religious scholars and members of peace committees to increase bilateral cooperation and discussed all issues related to security arrangements of mourning processions in detail. Safety of life and property of citizens is the prime responsibility of Police, he concluded.