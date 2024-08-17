Education boards directed to announce exam results by Sept 15

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani on Friday directed all educational Boards to ensure announcement of examination results not late than September 15 and preparation be made to hold annual examinations in March 2025.

Chairing a meeting of chairmen of all educational boards of the province, minister asked Board management to ensure the use of OMR sheets in the exams so that transparency could be ensured.

Malkani said no private centre would be established in the board exams in next year while examinations would be conducted in the month of March. He asked the Secretary Universities and Boards department Muhammad Abass Baloch to write letter to provincial education department for convening Steering Committee meeting for the purpose.

The chairmen of the boards were strictly directed to ensure putting QR code on the certificates, marks sheets and the admit cards failing which action would be taken against responsible officials.

Muhammad Ali Malkani directed to prepare a centralized web portal of the department on which all the boards will be linked and monitored.

In order to minimize human intervention in the examination process, Malkani directed all the chairmen to implement automation system in the boards. He also directed to prepare centralized web portal on which all boards should be linked so that monitoring could be ensured.

The meeting also decided to form a “Question Bank” for examination questions and a committee headed by Additional Secretary Abrar Ahmed Jaffer was constituted while all board chairmen were asked to submit their input for formation of the said bank.

The minister directed board chairmen to send details to the finance department and resolve salary issue of the employees by get quarterly allocated budgetary funds.

The chairmen were directed to convene meetings of the Board of Governors of their respective boards and ensure transparency in board’s administrative affairs.

Secretary Universities and Boards Department Muhammad Abass Baloch, Chairmen of Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur boards and other officers were present in the meeting.