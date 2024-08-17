Ex-Adiala Jail Deputy Superintendent released after arrest over alleged facilitation of IK

Former Deputy Superintendent of , Zafar Iqbal, who was recently taken into custody for allegedly facilitating PTI founder , has been released.

Sources indicate that Iqbal was detained for questioning and returned to his residence near last night. Upon his return, he was visited by the family of Assistant Superintendent Nazim Shah, who remains missing.

Additionally, two more officers from were interrogated in connection with the alleged facilitation of in prison. These officers included former Deputy Superintendent Zafar Iqbal and Assistant Nazim, both residing near former Deputy Superintendent Muhammad Akram.

On August 14, Deputy Superintendent Muhammad Akram was also arrested on charges of facilitating and conveying messages for .