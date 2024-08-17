Saturday, August 17, 2024
Ex-Adiala Jail Deputy Superintendent released after arrest over alleged facilitation of IK
Web Desk
5:35 PM | August 17, 2024
Former Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail, Zafar Iqbal, who was recently taken into custody for allegedly facilitating PTI founder Imran Khan, has been released.

Sources indicate that Iqbal was detained for questioning and returned to his residence near Adiala Jail last night. Upon his return, he was visited by the family of Assistant Superintendent Nazim Shah, who remains missing.

Additionally, two more officers from Adiala Jail were interrogated in connection with the alleged facilitation of Imran Khan in prison. These officers included former Deputy Superintendent Zafar Iqbal and Assistant Nazim, both residing near former Deputy Superintendent Muhammad Akram.

On August 14, Deputy Superintendent Muhammad Akram was also arrested on charges of facilitating and conveying messages for Imran Khan.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1723871615.jpg

