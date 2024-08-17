Saturday, August 17, 2024
Excise Dept mobile unit to offer services at Shalimar Cricket Ground

August 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The Excise Department Islamabad is bringing essential services directly to residents with a mobile facility at Shalimar Cricket Ground on Friday. 

This initiative aims to make civic services more accessible by offering a range of key services right in the community said the spokesman of ICT administration.

To simplify tasks like motor vehicle registration and fuel permit applications, a mobile unit will be stationed at the park from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 

Residents can visit the van, which will be located in the parking lot, to complete these processes quickly and easily.

The ICT Doorstep initiative focuses on making vehicle-related tasks more convenient. Services available at the mobile center will include vehicle registration, transfer procedures, and payment of token taxes. 

The facility will also handle the issuance of documents like domicile certificates, birth certificates, power of attorney, international driving permits, and fuel permits for both domestic and commercial needs.

By bringing these services to the local community, ICT is reducing the need for residents to travel to government offices, allowing them to manage their civic duties more efficiently.

