FCA for July: Discos to refund Re0.31 per unit to power consumers

ISLAMABAD - After a long time, the consumers of Ex-WAPDA Discos are likely to get some relief as the Central Power Puirchasing Agency has informed National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) that Discos will refund Re0.3142 per unit to power consumers on account of fuel charges adjustment for July 2024.

In a petition submitted to NEPRA, on the behalf Ex-Wapda Discos (XWDiscos), the CPPA- G said that for the month of July the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs9.3520 per unit, while the total cost per unit was Rs 9.0378 per unit. The CPPA-G has requested that it should be allowed to pass on the relief of Rs 0.3142 per unit to the consumers. The CPPA is seeking approval to pay this differential Rs0.3142 back to consumers.

The CPPA has filed a petition to NEPRA that it is ready to refund this per unit price to the power consumers in their September 2024 bills.

The CPPA’s application detailed that a total of 14,880 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity was generated using various fuels in July, costing Rs133.295 billion. Of this, 14,411 GWh was delivered to Discos. The petition also noted that electricity generated from furnace oil cost Rs30.965 per unit against Rs31.6 in previous month, imported electricity from Iran was priced at Rs25.1575 per unit (Rs26.6597), and generation from RLNG-based power plants cost Rs24.887 per unit (Rs26.328). Besides, local coal-based generation cost was Rs11.3296/unit (Rs11.029) and imported coal generation cost Rs16.2/unit (Rs15.535). Likewise, local natural gas generation cost Rs13.7946/unit agaist Rs13.927/unit in previous month.

The average generation cost in July 2024 was Rs8.9578/unit against Rs8.3387/unit in July 2023 and Rs8.8938 in June 2024. Power generation figures revealed that generation from local coal increased to 1,506 GWh against 1,489 GWh in previous month.

In July 2024, hydropower generation increased to 5,341 GWh against 4,729 GWh in previous month and 5,518 GWh in July 2023. Natural gas-based power generation increased to 1,180 GWh from 1,166 GWh in previous month and 1,129GWh in July 2023.

RLNG-based generation increased to 2,970 GWh in July 2024 from 2,437GWh in June 2024 and 2,918 GWh in July 2023. Nuclear power saw a reduce to 1,988 GWh during the month under review from 1,998 GWh in June 2024 and 2,107 GWh in July 2023. No electricity was generated from the high-speed diesel. However, RFO-based generation was 102 GWh against 263 GWh in June 2024 and 295 GWh in July 2023. NEPRA has accepted the petition and scheduled a public hearing for August 28, 2024, to finalize the decision.