Five die in two road mishaps in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Three people including a woman were killed while a minor girl sustained injuries as a motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley here at Hazoorpur Bhera Miani Road, situated in jurisdiction of Bhera Police Station, here on Friday.

Rescue-1122 Emergency Officer Sargodha Mazhar Shah said that Saif Ali (45) of Hazoorpur, Samina Bibi (30), Ummul Baneen (6) and Ghulam Yasin (49) were going to Sargodha from Bhera when their bike collided with a tractor-trolley. As a result, Saif Ali, Samina Bibi and Ghulam Yasin died on the spot, while Ummul Baneen sustained injuries.

The police concerned and Rescue-1122 team reached the spot, shifted the bodies and the injured to an area hospital for necessary legal formalities. Meanwhile, two people were killed in road accident as a speeding passenger van hit with a motorcycle here at Pakka Khajera Link Road Wan Bhuchraan on Friday.

A police spokesperson said that Muhammad Anwar (44) and Gull Muhammad (39) residents of Wan Bhuchraan were traveling to Mianwali on motorcycle when all of a sudden their bike collided with a van which resulted into their spot death. Rescue 1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot, shifted the bodies to hospital for necessary legal formalities.