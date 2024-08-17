Flood alert in Punjab rivers

LAHORE - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday issued a high-level flood warning in the rivers of Punjab in the next 24 hours. According to the details, high level flood is expected in Marala, Khanki and Kadirabad in Chenab river. The level of flood water in Chenab river is expected to increase from 2 lakh cusecs to 2.5 lakh cusecs. 40,000 to 55,000 cusecs of water will pass through Jasar and Shahdara in Ravi river. There is a moderate flood situation in Nala Bayin and a low flood situation in Palko. The low level flood situation in Indus River continues. Director General (DG) PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that the PDMA and administration are on high alert in view of possible flood situation. All arrangements are complete in view of flood risk. Instructions have been issued to the administrations adjacent to river Chenab and Ravi to remain alert, he added and further said that according to the instructions of Punjab chief minister, the citizens are being informed about the possible danger. Evacuation of the citizens residing in the rivers should be ensured. People are requested to avoid unnecessary travel around rivers and streams. Stay away from rivers and streams due to flood conditions, the DG added. The flow of water in all rivers, barrages, dams and canals is being continuously monitored. All the situation is being monitored from the PDMA control room. In case of emergency call PDMA helpline 1129.