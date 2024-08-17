Governor, Ayaz Sadiq discuss political situation

Lahore - Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Friday visited the residence of Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq. During the meeting, parliamentary affairs and the current situation of the country was discussed. Speaking on this occasion, the Punjab governor said that everyone should play a positive role for the development and stability of the country. He said that the coalition government should run successfully to bring political stability which was vital to the economic development of the country. He expressed his determination to strengthen the relation between the federation and Punjab and play every possible role for the improvement of the province. He appreciated the role of Speaker National Assembly for conducting the proceedings of the House impartially and smoothly. Speaker National Assembly Sardar said that the current parliament was committed to the welfare of the people and country through effective legislation. He said that close liaison between the federation and the provinces was key to overcome the challenges faced by the country.