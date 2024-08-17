Saturday, August 17, 2024
Hafiz Naeem calls for nationwide protest on Aug 28 against high electricity prices

Web Desk
6:29 PM | August 17, 2024
Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced a nationwide protest on August 28, citing rising electricity costs and excessive taxation as major concerns.

During a press conference, Hafiz Naeem highlighted the financial strain on traders and salaried individuals, stating that "people's stoves are being shut down" due to expensive electricity and additional taxes. He criticized Independent Power Producers (IPPs) for allegedly looting billions and questioned why the common man should support them, demanding a reduction in electricity prices.

Rehman dismissed the recent announcements by Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz regarding a reduction in electricity prices as mere "eyewash," pointing out that the Rs14 reduction is only for two months.

He further criticized the Sindh government's handling of its Rs3,000 billion budget, noting that 62 percent of the funds come from the federal government and that Karachi's tax contributions sustain the federal system.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1723871615.jpg

