Saturday, August 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Harassment of women not acceptable: Tarar

APP
August 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Friday said that harassment of women was not acceptable in any form or under any circumstances.

In statement, he strongly condemned the incident of assaulting a woman during the meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should take action against its MNA Iqbal Afridi. 

“Already in our society women face difficulties,” he said adding it was a manifestation of PTI fascism that was coming to fore.

He said Iqbal Afridi’s party membership should be suspended in order to ensure justice.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1723871615.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024