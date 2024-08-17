Harassment of women not acceptable: Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Friday said that harassment of women was not acceptable in any form or under any circumstances.

In statement, he strongly condemned the incident of assaulting a woman during the meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should take action against its MNA Iqbal Afridi.

“Already in our society women face difficulties,” he said adding it was a manifestation of PTI fascism that was coming to fore.

He said Iqbal Afridi’s party membership should be suspended in order to ensure justice.