Harris woos voters with price-cutting plans

Raleigh, United States - Kamala Harris was unveiling Friday an economic blueprint heavy on popular measures to cut costs for Americans, while attacking powerful companies for price gouging, as she fleshes out her election platform ahead of the Democratic National Convention. The speech in North Carolina -- a vital battleground state -- will be the first time Harris, who jumped into the race against Donald Trump less than a month ago, lays out a vision for combating the inflation which soured voters on her boss President Joe Biden.

Taking a leaf from Trump’s populist playbook, she is due to throw out promises of hefty tax breaks for families with children, help in accessing government-subsidized health care, and support for first-time homebuyers. This comes on top of an announcement Thursday that the White House has negotiated reduced prices for retirees purchasing common medicines from major drug manufacturers.

Harris is also expected to call on Congress to pass the first federal ban on so-called “price-gouging” that will come with penalties on food companies that unfairly increase prices. With the convention starting in Chicago on Monday, the proposals are meant to flesh out a come-from-behind campaign that has seen Harris spark huge enthusiasm in the Democratic Party, but offer little detail on how she’d govern.The vice president, vying to become the first woman president, hopes the headline-grabbing proposals will distance her from Biden’s unpopular management of price surges that hit ordinary Americans in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

“These bold actions will address some of the sharpest pain points American families are confronting and bolster their financial security,” the statement from her campaign said. Trump and the Republicans are trying to tie Harris to 81-year-old Biden, who abruptly dropped his reelection bid on July 21 and endorsed his vice president.

“Kamala Harris has had three-and-a-half years in office and all she’s done is break the economy. Kamala can’t shake the stench of Bidenomics,” the Trump campaign said. The Trump campaign referred to an “inflation nightmare for American families.” In reality, inflation is on a steady downward trend, while the US economy has avoided a much feared recession, with strong job growth and record stock markets.

However, the lingering effects from the Covid-related upheaval continue to be felt for regular consumers, ranging from prices on some food items to high interest rates for home buyers.