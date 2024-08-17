Saturday, August 17, 2024
Hospital designated as ‘Isolation Facility’ for Mpox cases

August 17, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   In order to effectively manage Surveillance and Response activities,  Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has designated Police Services Hospital Peshawar as `Isolation Facility’ for suspected Mpox cases. According to an office order issued here on Friday, all the suspected cases of Mpox virus would be kept in Isolation Facility of Police Services Hospital Peshawar.  It merits to mention here that three confirmed cases of monkey pox virus have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.  Among these three cases, two are reported during the last two years and one new on August 15, 2024 in Mardan district.

