IGP directs officers to work with dedication and sincerity

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar pinned new ranks to police officers promoted to the rank of SSP at a ceremony held at the Central Police Office. Addressing the officers during the rank-pinning ceremony, he congratulated the officers and said that departmental promotion is an important part of every officer’s career and is indeed a reflection of an increase in professional responsibilities. He directed all officers to work with even more dedication and sincerity, setting an example as supervisory leaders to pass on the benefits of rank promotion to the public. He instructed that the effective use of modern technology should be ensured for the eradication of crime and the easy provision of services to citizens. He mentioned that inviting the officers’ families was intended to congratulate them and share in the memorable joys. According to the details, the rank-pinning ceremony for officers promoted to SSP rank was held for the first time at the Central Police Office. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and senior officers awarded the new ranks to the SSP-promoted officers.

The ceremony was specially attended by the parents, children, and families of the promoted police officers. Those who were promoted include SSP Naseebullah Khan, Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Ahmad Mohiuddin, Muhammad Rashid, Sardar Mavarhan Khan, Faraz Ahmad, Shazia Sarwar, Zuneera Azfar, Syed Ali, Asif Amin Awan, Abdullah Ahmad, and Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem. The IG Punjab congratulated the officers on their promotion from Grade 18 to 19 and actualized their appointments in their current positions.

Additional IGs Punjab, Welfare and Finance, Investigation, and MD Safe City Authority, along with other officers, also addressed the ceremony. DIG Establishment Captain (retd.) Liaquat Malik and CTO Lahore Amara Athar hosted the event.