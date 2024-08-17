IGP meets 44 newly recruited DSPs, emphasises discipline, integrity

KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ghulam Nabi Memon, met with 44 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), including 10 DSPs from the legal cadre recruited through the Sindh Public Service Commission, at the Central Police Office in Karachi. The newly recruited DSPs, who have recently joined the Sindh Police Department, were welcomed by the IGP, said a news release on Friday.

During the meeting, IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon shared insights from his service career, emphasizing the importance of discipline, integrity, and honesty in policing. He encouraged the young officers to make discipline a core value in their lives, stating that it would earn them greater respect within the force. The IGP also highlighted the Sindh government’s decision to increase the quota for women in police jobs to 15 percent. Sindh IGP also congratulated the DSPs and urged them to remain committed to their principles and impartiality while performing their duties as police officers.