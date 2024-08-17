Ihsanullah’s father urges PCB to rehabilitate injured son

Fast bowler Ihsanullah’s father, Abdul Naseer, has made a heartfelt appeal to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to rehabilitate his son at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore to prevent his career from coming to an untimely end.

Ihsanullah has been grappling with an elbow injury for over a year, during which he underwent surgery and a follow-up check-up in England. However, a PCB committee raised concerns about his treatment and recommended a lengthy rehabilitation process.

In response, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi ordered complete care for Ihsanullah, opting to rehabilitate him in his hometown of Swat. However, Abdul Naseer expressed concerns about the inadequate facilities in Swat, emphasizing that his son is not receiving the necessary care. Speaking to the media in Lahore, he stated, “My son is not being well cared for in Swat.

He should be rehabilitated at the NCA because there are no facilities in Swat, and the best doctors are not available. To save my son’s career, call him to the NCA so his treatment can be completed and he can play. We are grateful to Mohsin Naqvi, but my son’s career is at stake due to the lack of facilities in Swat.”

Ihsanullah, currently Pakistan’s fastest bowler, sustained his injury during the white-ball home series against New Zealand last April.