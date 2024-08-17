Imran asks IHC to halt £190 million case proceedings

Saturday, August 17, 2024
Shahid Rao
August 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan Friday filed an application before the Islamabad High Court (IHC), asking the court to halt the proceedings related to the £190 million reference against him.

Imran Khan moved the court through his counsels Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry and cited Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and DG NAB as respondents.

 He also challenged the August 12 order of the trial court saying that the investigating officer stated that the closure of the case was approved in the 343rd board meeting of NAB. However, the trial court had previously rejected a request for the record of this Executive Board meeting.

Therefore, he requested the court to provide the records of the 343rd executive board meeting of NAB as it was decided to close the case in the NAB executive board meeting of April 2020.

He added that if the record of the executive board meeting of NAB is not presented, there will be a big loss in the defense of Imran Khan.  

 Separately, a petition has also been filed in the Islamabad High Court challenging the installation of a firewall and internet disruption, citing a violation of citizens’ fundamental rights.

 Senior journalist Hamid Mir filed the petition through his lawyer, Iman Mazari Advocate seeking protection of basic human rights affected by the firewall.

 The petitioner argued that the firewall installation infringes upon citizens’ right to freedom of expression and access to information. The petition urged the court to halt the installation process until all stakeholders are consulted and fundamental rights are ensured.

 Additionally, the petition sought recognition of internet access as a fundamental human right essential for livelihood.

In his petition, he cited Cabinet Secretary, IT Secretary, Interior Secretary, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the Ministry of Human Rights as respondents. The petitioner also requested a detailed report from these respondents regarding the firewall installation and its implications.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Pakistan will take up case for hearing on August 19, pertaining to the alleged video leaks of Bushra Bibi and Najam-us-Saqib.

A two-judge bench of the top court comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan would hear the appeal of federal government against the verdict of Islamabad High Court dated June 25.

The petition stated that the petition of Najam-us-Saqib was against summoning by the Parliamentary committee which matter has been abolished. It said that the IHC is taking action beyond the content of the petition.

The federal government through the interior ministry has named secretary parliamentary affairs division, speaker national assembly, special committee, secretary committee, national assembly secretariat, secretary defense, chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Jazz, Ufone, Zong, Telenor, PTCL, Cyber Internet Service limited, Pakistan Broadcasters Association, All Pakistan Newspapers Society and others as respondents.

