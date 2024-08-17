Imran Khan unfazed by Gen Faiz Hameed issue

PTI founder Imran Khan stated on Saturday that he is not intimidated by the issue, asserting that if he were, he wouldn't have called for a judicial commission to investigate the matter.

Speaking informally with journalists outside Adiala Jail, Khan criticized the establishment and urged it to take action to save the country from further destruction. He emphasized that his call for a judicial commission demonstrates his confidence and that he is not concerned about the arrest of retired Gen .

Khan also pointed out the economic losses of $5 million due to social media and internet bans. He asserted that his allegations against Nawaz Sharif would be supported by the findings of the Economic Survey of Pakistan.

The former prime minister further criticized Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, claiming that his remarks were the reason for the Toshakhana reference on November 23. He dismissed the need for direct communication with Zulfi Bukhari via mobile phone, stating that he could send messages through his lawyers if necessary.

Khan expressed frustration with the authorities and claimed his legal team could manage the publication of articles if needed. Additionally, he announced his readiness to run for the position of Oxford Chancellor, noting that he had already given instructions to Zulfi Bukhari regarding this endeavor.