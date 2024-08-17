Investment group to set up EV charging stations in KP

Peshawar - Chief Executive Officer of ADM Group, Yasir Bhambhani, met with the Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher, at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBoIT) office on Friday. Director Business Facilitation Iqbal Sarwar and other board members were also present.

During the meeting, the CEO of ADM Group expressed the organization’s commitment to sustainable development, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s transportation sector. ADM Group plans to invest in the establishment of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the province as part of its initial efforts to build the basic infrastructure needed for EVs.

In the long-term, ADM Group aims to set up a manufacturing plant for EVs with 100% local production. The CEO also mentioned plans to provide training and up-skilling sessions for the youth, along with job opportunities, contributing to the social and economic uplift of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment were appreciated by all stakeholders during the meeting, and further facilitation was sought from KPBoIT.

On this occasion, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister appreciated the investment group’s keen interest in the province. He assured that the government is committed to attracting investors and will extend full support to the investment group in realizing the potential opportunities in the region.