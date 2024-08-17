Islamia College extends first-year admission deadline

PESHAWAR - Islamia College Peshawar has extended the deadline for first-year class admissions to August 20, according to the college administration.

The administration confirmed that there are no changes to the rest of the admission schedule. Students now have until August 20 to submit their admission forms.

Additionally, the college has announced the schedule for the Hafiz-e-Quran test. Female students will take the test on August 19, while the test for male students will be conducted on August 19 and 20.

The extension was granted by Vice Chancellor Dr. Ali Muhammad, who considered the convenience of students and parents, allowing more students to take advantage of this opportunity.