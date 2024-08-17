Korangi Green win I-Day Sports Festival karate event

LAHORE - Korangi Green clinched the karate event title in the Independence Festival that was held to mark Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day with grandeur. The closing ceremony and prize distribution of the Independence Festival, organized under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi, was held at Wahid Sports Ground in Korangi, Karachi. Deputy Commissioner of Korangi District, Masood Bhutto, graced the event as the chief guest. The two-day festival featured events in karate, basketball, and shooting ball.

The karate event took place at the Shin Boku Shotokan Karate Academy Sports Complex, with Shehan Shehzad Ahmed serving as the organizing secretary. The players of Korangi Green team exhibited outstanding performance in the team kumite matches, defeating Korangi White team and securing the overall first position. Among the boys, Fawaz Ahmed Khan, Absham Arif, Muhtashim Khan, Aaban Khan, Saad Kashan, and Muhammad Wasiq delivered impressive performances, while among the girls, Noor Fatima, Barira Fatima, Inshal Kashan, and Angel earned top positions.

Muhammad Noman managed the Karachi Green team, while Waiz Siddiqui managed the Karachi White team. The karate players also presented a demonstration. Chief Guest Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhutto praised the performances of both the girls and boys in karate and awarded certificates to all participating players.

The Korangi Green team was awarded the winner’s trophy. The organizing secretary of the karate event, Shehan Shehzad Ahmed, and the organizing secretary of the shooting ball event, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, jointly presented a commemorative shield to the Deputy Commissioner Korangi. The event was attended by the Chief Organizer of the festival and Sports Director of Commissioner Karachi, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, UC Chairman Qasim Khan, social figure Saleem Khameesani, and various notable sports personalities.