KP CM stresses urgent need to address unemployment issue

Peshawar - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, has emphasized the urgent need to address unemployment in the province, directing the immediate finalization and implementation of the Ehsaas Naujwan Rozgar, Ehsaas Hunar, and Ehsaas Rozgar Programs.

In a joint meeting with relevant departments, the Chief Minister also reviewed preparations for the “Ehsaas Apna Ghar Program,” which aims to provide interest-free loans up to 1.5 million rupees to low-income households for constructing new houses, renovating existing homes, or acquiring apartments.

The meeting, attended by provincial cabinet members Muzammil Aslam, Fakhr Jahan, Mashal Azam, Amjad Ali, Abdul Karim, Additional Chief Secretary P&D Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, and other officials, highlighted the need for a realistic and equitable approach to these initiatives.

Chief Minister Gandapur stressed that each district should receive its fair share based on population and merit, with transparency in the implementation process to ensure that the benefits reach the youth, particularly those in remote and underserved areas.

The meeting also discussed the pilot project under the Ehsaas Naujawan Rozgar Scheme, which will offer soft loans up to ten million rupees for individuals with the skills and viable plans to start their own businesses. The Ehsaas Rozgar Scheme will provide interest-free loans up to two lakh rupees to those wishing to start or expand small-scale businesses, with support from welfare organizations.

Under the Ehsaas Hunar Program, graduates and diploma/certificate holders from technical and vocational institutions will be eligible for interest-free loans up to five lakh rupees to establish their own businesses.

Chief Minister Gandapur stressed that the success of these programs depends on ensuring that the funds reach deserving and capable youth, enabling them to transition from job seekers to job creators.