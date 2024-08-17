KP minister resigns after levelling corruption allegations against his leadership

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works Shakeel Ahmad Khan resigned from his post on Friday and accused the provincial government of corruption, bad governance and ignoring what he said party’s manifesto.

He said that his resignation letter has been send to KP Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur and added that provincial government has backed from the stance on which it was elected and formed government in the province.

“I have parted ways with CM on basis of principles,” Shakeel Ahmed Khan said and maintained that he would remain the loyal worker of his party. He also accused the CM of interference and said the unjustified intrusion had also affected performance of his ministry.

He also presented himself for accountability and said continued to reside voice against mismanagement and corruption.