KP minister resigns amid corruption clash with CM Gandapur in PTI WhatsApp group

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and former Minister for Communication and Works Shakeel Ahmed allegedly engaged in a heated exchange within a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians' WhatsApp group, leading to Ahmed’s resignation.

Sources revealed that Gandapur and Ahmed accused each other of corruption during the argument. Amid the tension, Ahmed announced his resignation, while Gandapur asserted that the minister had already been dismissed. However, after intervention from other ministers and MPAs, both Gandapur and Ahmed deleted their messages from the group.

In his resignation letter, Ahmed accused the KP government of betraying its fundamental principles and promises made to the public during the election campaign. He claimed that while PTI had won votes on an anti-establishment platform, the provincial government had abandoned its stance. Ahmed further alleged that corruption and mismanagement at various levels had damaged the party’s reputation among its supporters.

Ahmed intends to meet PTI Chairman Imran Khan next week, accompanied by allied ministers and MPAs, to present the findings of the good governance committee and discuss the affairs of the KP province.

The provincial government, meanwhile, maintains that Ahmed's dismissal was recommended by a three-member "good governance committee" established by the chief minister on Imran Khan's instructions. A summary recommending Ahmed's removal was sent to Governor Faisal Kareem Kundi, who approved the decision.

In the meantime, the good governance committee has begun investigating corruption allegations against provincial ministers. Sources suggest that the committee is reviewing complaints and may recommend the dismissal of three or four ministers from the cabinet. Several ministers may be removed due to allegations of corruption, irregularities in transfers and postings, and other misconduct. Additionally, the performance of more than 27 PTI members of both the National and Provincial Assemblies has been rated as unsatisfactory by the committee.