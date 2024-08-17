KP minister’s resignation opens pandora’s box

PESHAWAR - The resignation of pro­vincial minister Shakil Ahmed from the Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa government has sparked a storm of allegations, with both PTI and Shakil accusing each other of corruption. This development high­lights the growing rifts within the party.

Public opinion is divid­ed, with some suggesting Shakil Ahmed’s removal was a strategic move to accommodate a new MPA in the provincial cabinet, while others believe it reflects internal PTI fac­tionalism.

Media reports have in­dicated that PTI is split into two factions: one led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and the other by Atif Khan. Shak­il Ahmed’s ouster mir­rors his previous re­moval from the cabinet during ex-Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s ten­ure, due to his alignment with Atif Khan’s faction.

On Friday, PTI leader Atif Khan defended Shak­il Ahmed, claiming he was a loyal member for a dec­ade and alleging a con­spiracy against him. Atif accused certain individ­uals of plotting against Shakil and warned of ex­posing them.

KP Governor Faisal Ka­rim Kundi, who signed Shakil’s dismissal sum­mary, criticized PTI for targeting those who ex­pose corruption and sug­gested that the chief min­ister, not Shakil Ahmed, should have resigned.

Further reports sug­gest that Shakil Ahmed had inquired about “commissions” being distributed within his department, and an of­ficer allegedly offered him Rs50 million. This conversation was report­edly recorded and pre­sented to PTI chief Imran Khan, leading to Shakil’s removal.

Shakil Ahmed had re­cently held a press con­ference accusing Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and others of corruption. He served from 2013 to 2018 as the special assistant on population welfare, was re-elected in 2018, and held various ministeri­al roles, including Pub­lic Health Engineering and Communication and Works.