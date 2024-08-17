Kundi slams KP govt over corruption, calls for CM’s resignation

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its handling of corruption issues, stating that individuals exposing corruption within the provincial government face punitive actions.

The Governor made these remarks while signing the summary regarding the de-notification of Provincial Minister for Communication and Works (C&W), Shakeel Khan. Kundi alleged that corruption has reached unprecedented levels in the province, with specific rates set for postings and transfers. He accused the PTI of dismantling accountability institutions like the KP Ehtisaab Commission to shield its corrupt practices and claimed that removing obstacles to corruption has become a mission for the provincial government.

Faisal Kundi also asserted that the charges against Shakeel Khan should have prompted the resignation of the Chief Minister instead of just the minister’s resignation.

It is noteworthy that Provincial Minister for Communication and Works (C&W), Shakeel Khan, resigned, citing corruption within the provincial government. Shakeel submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, expressing his dissatisfaction with the current administration.

“I can no longer tolerate the corruption and am compelled to quit my job,” the minister stated in his resignation letter to the chief minister. Shakeel Khan also mentioned that he would reveal further details about his resignation on the floor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the next session. Shakeel Khan had previously accused the chief minister of interfering in his ministry and hindering his ability to work effectively due to rampant corruption and mismanagement in the province.

Governor lauds ICRC efforts in health, education

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, commended the efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and recommended that the organization enhance its focus on health and education sectors in the province.

Governor Kundi expressed these views during a meeting with Nicolas Lambert, Head of Delegation of the ICRC, at the Governor House. Edith Joseph, the ICRC Sub-Delegation Head for Peshawar, also attended the meeting. The ICRC delegation briefed the Governor on their initiatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in the merged tribal districts, highlighting their efforts to improve hospital capacity and provide essential medicines in districts such as Khyber, Kurram, and Bajaur.

The Governor acknowledged the ICRC’s significant contributions during natural disasters, particularly their relief efforts in response to the 2010 and 2022 floods and earthquakes. He emphasized the need for the ICRC to prioritize health and education services in the merged districts, especially given the impact of environmental changes and terrorism in the region. The Governor assured the ICRC of full support from the Governor House and encouraged collaboration to enhance these vital sectors in underserved areas.

Separately, representatives of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) met with Governor Kundi to discuss concerns related to women’s chambers and industrial development in the province. The delegation, which included female presidents from various chambers, expressed the need for more government support for women’s chambers and requested the establishment of an agricultural university in the northern districts.

Governor Kundi acknowledged the issues raised by the business community, including the need for better infrastructure and stronger linkages between universities and industry. He highlighted the importance of developing precious gems and minerals in the province and encouraged the business sector to contribute proposals for a federal government five-year business development plan. The Governor also discussed the potential opportunities for Pakistani businesses in Tajikistan via the Wakhan Corridor, stressing the need for overall infrastructure improvement to support national industry and commerce.