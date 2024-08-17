LDA seals another 14 properties

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA),in its ongoing crackdown against illegal constructions and unauthorized commercial properties in the city,sealed another 14 properties on Friday. Following the directives from LDA Director General (DG),Tahir Farooq,the teams conducted operations on Allama Iqbal Town and in Mustafa Town, sealing and demolishing over one dozen properties due to illegal constructions and unauthorized commercial activities.

These properties included various electric stores,private banks,steel stores and other businesses operating illegally.

The LDA had issued multiple notices to the owners of these properties prior to taking action.

The operation was part of LDA’s ongoing efforts to enforce regulations and curb illegal constructions across Lahore.