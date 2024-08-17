LHC reserves verdict on plea against disruption of internet services

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on a petition filed against the disruption of internet service across the country.

The single bench, comprising Justice Shakil Ahmed, heard the petition filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar. During the proceedings, the court summoned a federal law officer and ordered him to seek instructions from the relevant quarters until 12 pm, while adjourning the hearing for a short while.

Later, as the proceedings resumed, the law officer requested time to submit a detailed response to the petition, stating the need to consult with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority regarding the slow internet speed. However, the court noted that this was a public interest petition and that appropriate orders would be issued, besides questioning the level of seriousness of the law officer. Subsequently, the court reserved its verdict on the petition.

The petitioner submitted that disruption in internet service and slow speed were severely affecting individuals associated with IT. He also submitted that those conducting online businesses were facing significant difficulties. He pleaded with the court to direct the concerned authorities to end the disruption in internet service.